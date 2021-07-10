Euro 2020: Chiellini thought to face the Blues in the semi-final

Italy will face England, Sunday at Wembley, in the final of Euro 2020. To reach it, the Nazionale had to get rid of Spain in the semi-final, which they beat on penalties (1 -1, 4-2 at tab). A surprise for Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the Italian national team, as he said in an interview with UEFA.

” After the group stage, I really expected to play France in the half and not Spain. For me, the Blues were the big favorites. To get to the final, I therefore expected to have to face Belgium, France and finally England. “