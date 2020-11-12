Euro 2020, Dams: Goran Pandev and North Macedonia have Georgia and validate their ticket for the Euro

For this first match of the Euro 2020 play-offs, which has been postponed until next summer because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia received North Macedonia this Thursday evening at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. At stake, a ticket for the next European Championship and a place in Group C with the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine. And the visitors of the day created the surprise by winning the score of 1-0.

He is a player well known to football fans who sent his selection to the Euro since Goran Pandev scored the only goal of this meeting before the hour mark (56th). Served by Ilija Nestorovski, the Genoa striker made the difference with his right foot. The 37-year-old, with this very important goal, therefore sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020, a first in the history of the selection!