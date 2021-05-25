Euro 2020, France team: Karim Benzema tells about his meeting with Didier Deschamps

During a long interview, Karim Benzema returned to his meeting with Didier Deschamps in recent months in Madrid.

A week ago, Didier Deschamps announced the return of Karim Benzema to the French team. Selected among the 26 for Euro 2020 after six years of absence, the Real Madrid striker is savoring. He hopes to be able to bring his experience and his game to the world champion group in 2018, and in particular Kylian Mbappé, as he has already explained. But the vagueness still hovers around the conditions of his return to Blue.

Long questioned by The team this Tuesday, KB9 says a little more about his meeting with the national coach in Madrid. An interview that changed everything. “He explained it himself, we spoke to each other, that’s clear. We talked a lot and said a lot to each other. Things we had to say to each other for a long time. It was a good explanation, with important words. Today, I am again selected for the French team, so the discussion went well… ”, he said.

Deschamps had given no guarantees

The two men, who had not seen and spoken since 2015, spoke at length and, quickly, everything was back to normal, says the Merengue. “It did us good to discuss, to exchange and to have to have a lot of things to say to each other. I always got along well with him and after three minutes everything was back to normal. While it had been more than five years since we had crossed paths ”, he blurted out. However, if the exchange went well, DD never assured him that he would take it for Euro 2020.

“At no moment. Never. We talked about a lot of things, it was a long discussion between men, which will remain between us. We said a lot, a lot of things. We didn’t just talk about football, we talked about everything: about life, family … But at no time did he tell me: “You will be at the Euro” “, he revealed, delighted to find the Blues that he considers never really to have left and ready to give everything to get a trophy with the selection. To know a little more about the content of this famous meeting, we will have to wait …