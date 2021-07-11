HomeSportsfootballEuro 2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma best player of the tournament
Sportsfootball

Euro 2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma best player of the tournament

By kenyan

At the end of the suspense, Italy defeated England at Wembley. The Squadra Azzura indeed won 3 tab to 2 (1-1) against the Three Lions. A final in which Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties. Two decisive stops in the penalty shoot-out which therefore allowed the Italian selection to become European champions.

And the beautiful evening of the future goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain does not stop there. Indeed, the person concerned was named best player of the competition by UEFA. A great consecration for the former Milanese who rewards a high-quality European Nations Championship.

