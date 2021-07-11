Euro 2020, Italy: the crazy evening of Gianluigi Donnarumma

Elected best player of the tournament, the Italian goalkeeper hoisted his people to the supreme title by pushing back two penalties. The future Parisian thus became the hero of a whole people.

Gianluigui Donnarumma and Italy struck a blow by winning Euro 2020 against England at Wembley (1-1, 3tab2). Decisive by pushing back two penalties, the former goalkeeper of AC Milan brought his people on the royal road. Customary in winning penalty shootouts (three club games, two in the national team), the main protagonist achieved an incredible European Nations Championship.

For all of his work, UEFA has also awarded him the honorary title of best player in the competition. Questioned at the microphone of bein Sports, the future goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain preferred not to pull the cover to him, and to highlight the incredible solidarity of Squadra Azzurra.

Gianluigi Donnarumma on Jorginho’s missed penalty

“It’s an exceptional dream, I don’t know what to say. We deserve it, we made history, we are an exceptional group. We all love each other, we all know where we started. Few people believed in us and today we are celebrating, ” commented Donnarumma. The person then looked at one of the turning points of this incredible penalty shootout: Jorginho’s missed penalty.

It must be said that the Chelsea midfielder very rarely misses this exercise … “When Jorginho missed I was already depressed, but I had to get back into the game to stop another. I know my potential, I was calm, I know what I can do, I work a lot, “ loose the European champion. PSG supporters can rub their hands, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas, the Parisian goals will be well guarded …