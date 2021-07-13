HomeSportsfootballEuro 2020: José Mourinho apologizes to Luke Shaw
Sportsfootball

Euro 2020: José Mourinho apologizes to Luke Shaw

By kenyan

Things are better between José Mourinho and Luke Shaw. The new coach of AS Roma admitted to having been too hard on the English left-back, whether during this last Euro or during his time at Manchester United. The latter had made it clear at a press conference before the round of 16 of the Three Lions against Germany: “He keeps talking about me, which I find a little strange.[…] I hope he can find peace and stop worrying about me. I’m clearly in his head, he thinks about me a lot. “

At the microphone of talkSPORT, radio station in which he acted as a consultant during the competition, the Special One on the contrary praised the qualities of the 26-year-old defender: “Because people think I don’t like Luke Shaw, I have to say, amazing tournament. A fantastic finish. No defensive error. Very solid, he said on Monday. On top of that, he progressed, progressed and progressed. He scored a goal that doesn’t mean much now but for him, for his career, for the way he’s grown, that’s great. Very good Luke Shaw ”.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke