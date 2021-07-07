Euro 2020, Spain: everyone stands up for Pedri

Still in sight in the semi-final against Italy (1-1, 4 tab to 2), Pedri enchanted Spain and much more.

We got used to it this season in Spain, Pedri (18) is on everyone’s lips. Author of a very noticed first exercise in La Liga, under the tunic of FC Barcelona (37 appearances, 3 goals and 3 assists), the attacking midfielder followed up with Euro 2020 with Spain. In the shoes of an indisputable holder from the start of the competition. And the hype has not subsided. Far from there.

His first period this Tuesday against Italy (1-1, 4 tab to 2), the 10th selection of his career only, only fueled him. His statistics were simply astounding. With 100% successful passes at the break, including 22 of 31 made in the azzurro camp, the young Spaniard burst the screen and impressed at home and beyond.

“We must take care of him”

Gary Lineker, English football legend and consultant for various media across the Channel such as BBC Sport or BT Sport, split a tweet full of admiration for the Blaugrana. “Pedri is so good. An absolute superstar in the making. Magnificent footballer “, he posted. The New York Times, for its part, already imagines it in the future Ballon d’Or.

Luis Enrique, his coach, is also impressed. “I’ve never seen an 18-year-old do what Pedri did in a major tournament. His performance, his reading of the game, his way of reading the game, of occupying the spaces, his personality. I have never seen this. This is something that goes beyond all logic. It’s crazy. You have to take care of him ”, he blurted out. A message of admiration but also a call for calm, perhaps, as the former Las Palmas has been selected to play the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

History will not retain its declining form after the break from the locker room against the Azzurri, but rather its consistency and nerve throughout the tournament. Spain arguably found a new technical leader in the middle. And for many, many years. Of course, that won’t erase the disappointment of elimination, but it will help turn the page more easily …

100% – Pedri González 🇪🇸 ha completado sus 31 pases intentados en el primer tiempo ante Italia 🇮🇹, 22 de 22 a campo contrario, único jugador del partido que ha llegado al descanso con el 100% de Acierto en el pase. Magistral. #ITA #ESP # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AgM5oUsHPL – OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 6, 2021