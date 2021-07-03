Euro 2020, Spain: Koke congratulates Unai Simon in his own way after his performance against Switzerland

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon was one of the great architects of Spain’s qualification against Switzerland on Friday (1-1, 3-1 on penalties). If he was not greatly worried during the 120 minutes against the Helvetians, it was during the penalty shoot-out that the Basque stood out, stopping the attempts of Fabian Schär and Manuel Akanji, allowing la Roja to play his first semi-final since 2012.

In the post-match interview, Atlético de Madrid midfielder Koke was very complimentary to his teammate: * “he has big c *** ! What happened to him against Croatia (failed control leading to a CSC, note) was unfortunate but what he succeeded afterwards was incredible, with great serenity. I hope he will stay at this level. “ Spain remain the best team in the penalty shootout in the European Championship, with four victories out of five, the only defeat dating from Euro 1996 (against England in the quarter-finals).