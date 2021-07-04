Euro 2020: the typical team for the quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of the Euro have just ended and we know the poster for the semi-finals. During the four games played on Friday and Saturday, many players distinguished themselves and we formed an eleven.

This Euro 2020 is a very tough competition and many have stood out since the start of the tournament. And to keep the cages in our typical team we have opted for the most consistent Swiss player since the start of the competition, namely, Yann Sommer (Switzerland). Even if his team lost against Spain (1-1, 3-1 on penalties), the Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper held firm for a long time. Author of 10 saves, including 9 on strikes made in the area, he was impassable. Moreover, the only goal he concedes is on an against his camp. During the penalty shootout, he deflected Rodri’s attempt. A brilliant performance.

For defense, the accent is Danish with Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) and Joakim Maehle (Denmark). The two players lined up as pistons have hurt the Czech Republic very much and fully participate in the epic of the Nordic selection. Active and restless, they will have done a lot of damage. Also tenured, Simon Kjaer (Denmark) completes the Danish contingent. Making the penalty area his playing field, the AC Milan player confirms his status as boss. At his side, we find Harry Maguire (England). A goalscorer against Ukraine, he formed a very solid pair with John Stones and has been fully involved in England’s unbeaten defensive end since the start of the tournament.

England and Italy hurt offensively

In the midfield, we find a fourth and last Danish player with Thomas Delaney (Denmark). The Borussia Dortmund player is gaining momentum with each match and has made life difficult for the duo Tomáš Souček-Tomáš Holeš. A solid match where he even scored the first goal of his own. To accompany it, we find Pedri (Spain) which continues to shine in the competition. Despite his 18 years, the FC Barcelona player is asserting himself as the boss of the Spanish midfielder. Finally, the midfield trio is completed by Marco Verratti (Italy). At the origin of the first Italian goal against Belgium, he scratched many balls while finding passing circuits of which only he has the secret.

To stay within the small sizes and the transalpine selection, Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) takes place in attack. The Napoli winger who scored a fabulous goal made the Belgian defense dizzy. In a big evening, the 30-year-old finally holds his reference match in the selection. On the other side, we find Raheem Sterling (England). Stirred against Ukraine, the Manchester City winger abused the opposing defense and caused Harry Kane’s two goals. Exactly, Harry Kane (England) completes this attack. After a complicated start to the tournament, he scored against Germany in the round of 16. This time, author of two achievements, he climbs up at the best of times.