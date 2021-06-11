Euro 2020: Toni Kroos sees favorite France but …

Marcel Desailly, Arsène Wenger, José Mourinho … many observers of the round ball define France as the favorite favorite for Euro 2020. Among the players, many of them have also gone in this direction by designating the Blues as the main danger for this European Nations Championship, like Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens more recently. This seems to be unanimous even as the band of Didier Deschamps is found in the group of death in the company of Germany, Portugal and Hungary. Nationalmannschaft midfielder Toni Kroos also made France his favorite, while warning the reigning world champions.

“It is clear that France is the favorite. But they also said that we were favorites when we went to Russia (in 2018, Germany was then the reigning world champion before being eliminated in pools, editor’s note). It doesn’t really matter who has the favoritism. When I said at the time that Germany’s main opponent was Germany? I’m not going to pretend now that I already knew that. But I had a feeling in the last friendly before the World Cup and that is that people made us better than we were in the comments. I would have liked not to be right and not to prove you (the press) wrong », thus released the midfielder of Real Madrid in a press conference with the Mannschaft this Friday, in remarks relayed by the Cadena Cope. Germany will face France for its first match at the Euro in this group F, on June 15.