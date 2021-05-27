Euro 2020: what you need to know about Austria

Qualified for the third Euro in its history, Austria arrives with a team rich in young talents. Zoom on a selection led by the boss David Alaba and the eagerly awaited Marcel Sabitzer.

The qualification path and the group

Present at Euro 2016, Austria will participate in the third European Championship in its history. A qualification obtained after finishing second in Group G consisting of Poland, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Israel and Latvia. Franco Foda’s men, in office since 2018, have not been unworthy since they completed the qualifiers three small points from Poland of Robert Lewandowski (19 against 22). However, the Euro promises to be tough for the Austrians, who fell into the pool of the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia (which they had beaten 4-1 and 2-1 in the qualifiers).

The eleven type:

The qualities and weaknesses:

On paper, the Austrians are clearly not among the favorites. In two participations in the Euro, the neighbors of the German giant have also scored only two small points in all. But there is hope in Franco Foda’s men. As we told you above, they completed their qualifying phase just three lengths behind Poland. In addition, with 19 goals scored, Austria were the best attack in their group in these qualifiers. This statistic also reflects one, if not the main quality of this nation: the offensive sector. With experienced players such as David Alaba (the future ex-player of Bayern Munich plays attacking midfielder in the selection) or Marcel Sabitzer and great hopes like the immense Sasa Kalajdzic (1.95m, 16 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches this season; 3 and 5 selections since October 2020), the Rot-Weiss-Roten (Red-White-Red) have plenty to talk about powder.

The giant Kalajdzic also intends to seize his chance since he could not have played the Euro in 2020 due to a knee injury. Despite two formidable opponents (the Netherlands and Ukraine), Austria can however be one of the outsiders of the competition capable of getting out of the group stage, especially as the four best thirds will also go to the eighth final. There is therefore room, even if to be at least among the four best third, the formation of Alaba will have to pay attention to its big weak point: the defense (31 goals conceded in 33 matches under the Foda era). Finally, it should also be noted that Foda is crossing his fingers for three major players whose state of form is far from optimal: striker Marko Arnautovic and midfielders Christoph Baumgartner and Julian Baumgartlinger. The latter, who usually occupies the function of captain, has not played since January.

The coach: Franco Foda

Former defender of Kaiserslautern, Stuttgart, FC Basel and Sturm Graz, the German started his coaching career with an assistant position in 2002 at the club which saw him hang up his boots. Appointed Austria coach in October 2017, Foda had to wait until January 2018 to take office. With a promising generation, the latter advocates attacking and above all intense football, his team having had one of the best percentages of duels won during these qualifiers. After 33 matches at the helm, he has a good record of 21 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats.

The player to watch: Marcel Sabitzer

We could have taken the easy way and told you about David Alaba. The undisputed leader and the most publicized player of his national team, the one everyone announces at Real Madrid is not, however, the only talent of the team. And for a change, we have a little focus on the captain of RB Leipzig, Marcel Sabistzer. Landed in the Red Bull galaxy in 2014, he was loaned to Salzburg for a year before heading to Leipzig. There he thickened his leather. Winger repositioned in the axis, he is the conductor of the vice-champion of Germany 2020/2021. Author of 8 goals and 4 assists in club and 8 goals in 48 selections, the native of Graz is, at 27 years old, at the top of his form. Under contract until 2022, Sabitzer could take advantage of the exposure of this Euro to finally seduce a large European.

The list of 26:

Guardians: Daniel Bachmann (FC Watford), Pavao Pervan (VfL Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (FC Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen), Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt), Stefan LAINER (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (SC Friborg), Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Environments : Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Florian Grilliitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Stefan Iilsankerim (Eintracht LAB), Konrad Frankfurt), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) Schaub (FC Luzern), Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04)

Attackers: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05)