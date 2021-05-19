Euro 2020: what you need to know about Italy

Deprived of the World Cup in 2018, Italy returned to the international scene under the leadership of Roberto Mancini. Thanks to a clear course in qualifying but without a big international star, the Squadra Azzurra advance masked for this Euro. And that suits him pretty well.

A faultless course!

After missing its qualification for the 2018 World Cup (a first since 1958), Italy left with a clean sheet, or almost. The dinosaurs Gigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele De Rossi then retired internationally. They were the last 2006 world champions still active with the selection. Roberto Mancini has recovered a group that is both young and already experienced. There was plenty to do all the same with Marco Verratti, Leandro Bonucci, Gigi Donnarumma, Jorginho and Ciro Immobile. For these qualifications for Euro 2020, Squadra Azzurra fell into a group J without any cador (Finland, Greece, Bosnia, Armenia, and Liechtenstein), the ideal to build without being rushed by the urgency of the result. Quickly, the new coach gave personality to this team, which achieved a flawless course. 10 wins in 10 matches, 37 goals scored for 4 conceded, the statistics are as impressive as the opponents seemed rather weak. Nevertheless, Italy qualifies by beating some records in passing. During the Euro, it should not have too much trouble getting out of a rather homogeneous group A with the presences of Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.

The eleven type from Italy:

A well-established 4-3-3 who ensures control of the game

In distress under Gian Piero Ventura, Italy quickly found color with Mancini. The coach sets up a 4-3-3 which will be his hallmark during the qualifying campaign, although he has sometimes switched to a 5-way defense. Donnarumma has settled in goal and probably for a long time. The hinge often comes down to Bonucci plus one. Chiellini, Acerbi or Bastoni were also used alongside the captain, who himself was relayed to the bench for tests. What works well with the Azzurri of this generation is the three-way midfielder Verratti-Jorginho-Barella. Intelligent in the game and complementary, the three mopeds run everywhere and all the time. However, they may lack a little size but ensure control of the game, strong point of this Italy. The Inter player has notably taken off over the past three seasons and is already establishing himself as one of the leaders of this team. For Verratti, on the other hand, it will probably not be necessary to count on him, injured in the knee, even if he is present in the pre-list. It is probably Locatelli who would take the place. In front, Insigne the detonator and Immobile the finisher are seen as tauliers, while on the right side, Chiesa and Berardi will fight for the last place of the attack. The Juve player has the advantage of being more versatile but much less effective than the winger of Sassuolo.

Roberto Mancini, the renewal coach:

Italy does not have a real star in their squad. In reality, the personality that stands out is his coach. In almost three years, Mancini has turned this team upside down, transformed its DNA. The defensive mentality is behind it. Now you have to control the ball, build patiently and move forward. Although not brilliant, this squadra shows character and enthusiasm. This is already a good point taken for Mancini who has not hesitated to do a very large staff review since the start of his mandate (63 players called up including 32 novices). The coach knows that his team will not leave the favorite for this Euro, but his strength is to arrive in confidence thanks to an invincibility that has held for 25 matches.

Player to watch: Nicolo Barella

With a very uncertain Marco Verratti to whom Roberto Mancini had entrusted the keys to the truck, it is on Nicolo Barella (24) that Azzurri’s hopes will rest. Already excellent in Cagliari, the Sardinian midfielder has gained international stature since his arrival at Inter in 2019. It’s very simple, he knows how to do everything on the meadow, handle the ball, harass the opponent, multiply the racing, defending, all with unwavering determination. Able to ensure the transitions, to play quickly forward, he continues to progress and even manages to correct his rare faults such as taking too many boxes. The one we can easily imagine recovering the captain’s armband of Inter and the selection in the future is preparing to experience his first major international competition. It is also the part of the unknown. How will he manage to manage this new pressure, he who will be expected at the turn.

The pre-list of 33 players:

Guardians: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) ), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Environments : Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) ;

Attackers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) , Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).