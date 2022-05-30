Menu
Euro 2022: the list of 23 selected players has fallen!

The coach of Les Bleues Corinne Deacon unveiled, on Monday, the list of 23 players selected for the Euro which will take place in England from July 6 to 31. Unsurprisingly, midfielders Amandine Henry and Kheira Hamraoui are not in this group, as is striker Eugénie Le Sommer. Brilliant in recent months, Henry, who has not worn the France team jersey since November 27, 2020, is paying for his fresh relationship with Corinne Deacon.

Same fate for Eugénie Le Sommer, also in disgrace for many months. Note also the absence of Kheira Hamraoui, assaulted last November. Among the novelties, Corinne Deacon has chosen two novices with FC Metz goalkeeper Justine Lerond and West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko.

The complete list of Blue for the Euro

Babysitters: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux), Justine Lerond (Metz)

Defenders: Eve Périsset (Bordeaux), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Griedge Mbock (OL), Wendie Renard (OL), Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético de Madrid), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Selma Bacha (OL), Hawa Cissoko (West Ham)

Environments : Charlotte Bilbault (Bordeaux), Kenza Dali (Everton), Sandie Toletti (Levante), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Ella Palis (Bordeaux).

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore (PSG), Delphine Cascarino (OL), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Melvine Malard (OL), Clara Matéo (PFC), Ouleymata Sarr (PFC)

