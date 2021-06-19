HomeSportsfootballEuro, Poland: new precocity record
Sportsfootball

Euro, Poland: new precocity record

By kenyan

The precocity record set by Jude Bellingham less than a week ago will not last. With Spain and Poland currently facing off on Matchday 2 in Group E, Paulo Sousa has brought in youngster Kacper Kozlowski.

This attacking midfielder at Pogon Szczecin became the youngest player in history to play a Euro game at the age of 17 years and 246 days, as reported by Opta. He therefore erases the record of the English midfielder from Dortmund, 106 days older than him.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke