Euro, Poland: new precocity record

The precocity record set by Jude Bellingham less than a week ago will not last. With Spain and Poland currently facing off on Matchday 2 in Group E, Paulo Sousa has brought in youngster Kacper Kozlowski.

This attacking midfielder at Pogon Szczecin became the youngest player in history to play a Euro game at the age of 17 years and 246 days, as reported by Opta. He therefore erases the record of the English midfielder from Dortmund, 106 days older than him.

17 – Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) became the youngest player of all time to compete in EURO, surpassing Jude Bellingham’s record (17 years and 349 days) set for England six years ago days. Early. # EURO2020 #POL pic.twitter.com/tfnTHdqu4v – OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 19, 2021