Euro: Samuel Umtiti judges the performance of the Blues against Hungary

World champion three years ago, Samuel Umtiti watches the Euro from his television this year. Guest on the set of TF1 to react following the draw of the France team against Hungary (1-1), the Barcelona defender believes that the equalizer is already positive for the future.

“We will retain this reaction, the fact of coming back to the score. Afterwards, this is not what we expected. They are an inferior team to us. We had to win this match “, analyzed the hero of France-Belgium 2018, now handicapped by injuries.