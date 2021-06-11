Euro, Spain: Luis Enrique satisfied with the integration of Aymeric Laporte

Holder against Portugal in the only friendly match played by Spain before the Euro, Aymeric Laporte was immediately positioned in a starting role. With the absence of executives like Gérard Piqué or Sergio Ramos in defense, the Manchester City defender can don the captain’s costume that La Roja will need this summer. At a press conference, coach Luis Enrique praised the native of Agen, especially regarding his integration into the group.

“With some of them, we already knew each other, the adaptation is very easy in this group. Everyone is on the same page. We are very happy with its incorporation ”, he explained. Obviously after spending 8 years in Bilbao, 5 of which as a professional player, Laporte has found well-known players from the Spanish league within the selection. His performances during the Euro are likely to be closely followed.