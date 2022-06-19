Euro U19: England start well against Austria

Successful debut for the English. This Sunday, England launched their Euro U19 perfectly by winning against Austria (2-0), at the Štadión SNP, in Slovakia, host country of the competition for young talents. Carney Chukwuemeka, belonging to Aston Vila, was the big man of the evening.

The central midfielder first opened the scoring in the first period (43rd), before serving Alfie Devine, Tottenham attacking midfielder, for the break goal (65th). The young Three Lions thus immediately took control of Group B of this Euro U19, Serbia and Israel not having been able to decide between them earlier in the day.