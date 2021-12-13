Europa Conference League: OM are doing well and will challenge Qarabağ!

After the draw for the Champions League and the Europa League, it’s time for the Europa Conference Conference. Stade Rennais has already qualified for the Round of 16 and will know its fate in February. On the other hand, Olympique de Marseille, which is donated from the Europa League now knows what sauce it will be eaten in. The Phoceans will challenge the Azerbaijani club Qarabağ.

The Europa League play-off posters

Marseille Olympics (France) – Qarabağ (Azerbaijan)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) – Slavia Prague (Czechia)

Midtjylland (Denmark) – PAOK (Greece)

Leicester (England) – Randers (Denmark)

Celtic (Scotland) – Bodo / Glimt (Norway)

Sparta Prague (Czechia) – Partizan (Serbia)

Rapid Vienna (Austria) – Tottenham (England) / Vitesse (Netherlands)

A new competition launched by UEFA this year, the Europa Conference League continues to unfold with the draw for the play-offs for access to the round of 16. The teams which finished at the top of their group, namely LASK (Austria), La Gantoise (Belgium), AS Roma (Italy), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Stade Rennais (France) and FC Basel (Switzerland) are already guaranteed to participate in these round of 16.

However, the other eight teams still had to be determined. For that, it’s simple, the second in the group as well as the teams which finished in third place in the Europa League and which are transferred to the fourth European Cup will cross swords. Play-offs to be held on February 17 for the first leg and on February 24 for the return leg.

Marseille against Qarabağ

Among the teams transferred from the Europa League, there were big pieces like Celtic Glasgow (Scotland), Leicester (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Fenerbahçe (Turkey). Olympique de Marseille is also one of these teams. Among the potential opponents were Bodø / Glimt (Norway) who beat AS Roma 6-1 in the group stage, but also Partizan Belgrade (Serbia), PAOK (Greece), Slavia Prague (Czechia), but also either Tottenham (England) or Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) since the second in this group has not yet been determined.

Finally, Olympique de Marseille is doing well since the Marseille club fell against the Azerbaijani club Qarabağ. The objective for all these teams will be to go to the round of 16 while keeping in view the grand final which will take place on May 25 in Albania at the National Arena in Tirana.