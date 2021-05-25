Europa League: bad news for Manchester United

This is bad news for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, captain of the Red Devils and real boss of the Mancunian defense, did not take part in the last collective training before the Europa League final against Villarreal (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), as relayed by Sky Sports.

The defender of the Three Lions, called by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2020, has indeed made the trip with the group called by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Gdansk (Poland). The Norwegian manager of MU had also explained, shortly before in a press conference, that Harry Maguire would try to join the rest of the team, at least for a little while, during the previous training of match. This is not the case and the former Leicester player is therefore heading for a forfeit in the final of C3, he who has missed the last 4 games of Manchester United due to an ankle injury.