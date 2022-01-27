Menu
Europa League Conference: OM – Qarabağ may not be played at the Vélodrome

Reversed in the Europa League Conference after their elimination from the Europa League groups, OM will face the Azerbaijani club FK Karabagh. But a problem arises concerning the match at the Vélodrome. According to information from The Team, with the obligation of a complete vaccination schedule for all, the players of the Azerbaijani club are unable to travel to France. The reason ? The players are mainly vaccinated with vaccines not recognized in France.

UEFA is already in discussion with the French authorities to find out the exact conditions for applying the vaccination pass and would like a special exemption for Azerbaijani players. But nothing is certain. The French daily specifies that if no solution is found, the meeting could be relocated to neutral ground, as provided for by UEFA regulations. And it will be up to OM to take care of the organization.

