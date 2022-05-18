Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt win on penalties against Glasgow Rangers

After a hotly contested match, Eintracht Frankfurt won on penalties against Glasgow Rangers (1-1 after extra time, 5 tabs to 4) in Seville and won the 2021/2022 Europa League final. The second C3 in their history.

This Wednesday evening, Eintracht Frankfurt faced Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in Seville. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, who had eliminated Leipzig in the semi-finals, were playing their fifth European final tonight, while the Eagles, who had defeated West Ham in the previous round, were taking part in their third continental final. The German formation, in a white jersey, started this 51st C3 final in 3-4-3, while the Lights Blues, in their blue tunic, were aligned in 4-3-3. In front of a packed stadium and in the strong Sevillian heat, it was Eintracht who dominated the start of the match.

A match that could have quickly turned, on a poorly controlled intervention, John Lundstram opened Sebastian Rode’s skull with his crampons, but Mr. Vincic decided not to sanction the Scottish midfielder, who got away with it without even a warning (6th) . Despite a lot of pressure on the opposing goal, Frankfurt created the best chances but failed to make the difference, even if Knauff put McGregor to work for the first time on a good foray into the area (20th). The Rangers also managed to be dangerous on their few opportunities, in particular Aribo, whose curled strike flirted with the right post of Trapp, or Lundstram whose header forced the German goalkeeper to a nice tap (37th). The two teams neutralized each other and returned to the locker room with a goalless draw (0-0).

Until the end of the night

At the start of the second half, it was still the Germans who started stronger. Lindström’s blocked shot at the edge of the area went flush with the right post of McGregor who was completely beaten (49th). Oliver Glasner’s men could even have obtained a penalty after a contentious intervention by Goldson on Borré, but the Slovenian referee did not whistle for a fault (53rd). But it was Rangers who opened the scoring. On an aerial duel from Connor Goldson, he sent a ball deep, Joe Aribo then took advantage of a slip from Tuta to slip to goal and adjust Kevin Trapp with a left-handed ground strike (57th, 0-1). Eintracht missed the opportunity to come back a few moments later, on a high recovery, Rode served Kamada in the area but the Japanese missed his lob which passed over the Scottish goal (67th).

The Bundesliga team finally managed to equalise. On a cross from Filip Kostic, Rafael Borré appeared at the near post and pushed the ball into the back of the net (69th, 1-1). After coming back into the game, the Eagles continued to push but showed a lot of clumsiness in front of McGregor’s goal. The two teams could not decide between themselves at the end of regulation time and had to go into extra time (1-1). Despite the fatigue and the high heat, the two finalists continued to go blow for blow, but no one managed to take the upper hand even if Trapp had to make an incredible save in front of Kent (118th). The turning point of the match for the former PSG. This final was then played on penalties. Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who had just come into play, saw his attempt repelled by the German goalkeeper. This allowed Eintracht Frankfurt to win 5 shots on goal to 4 against Rangers and win the Europa League 2021/2022. The second C3 in the history of the German club which can thank Kevin Trapp, elected man of the match logically.