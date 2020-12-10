Europa League: Lille loses to Celtic and offers first place to Milan, Tottenham ensures

Leader of its group at kickoff, LOSC lost in Scotland against Celtic, last in the pool (3-2). A defeat which allows AC Milan to take away first place. In the other matches, Tottenham and Leicester did not tremble.

First in its group with 12 points, LOSC had already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League before his trip to Scotland. However, this meeting was not without stake since the Mastiffs had to secure their first place, in the event of a good result from Milan to Prague. On this occasion, Christophe Galtier still opted for a reworked eleven with, in particular, the first tenure of young midfielder Cheikh Niasse (20) who was the captain of the Lille team who played in the Youth League last season.

After a start to the match at a rather leisurely pace, everything accelerated from the first Lille opportunity on a free kick from Yazici (18th). Touched, Celtic immediately reacted by putting strong pressure on Maignan’s goal. And if the Lille goalkeeper was able to be solid against Klimala (20th), he could not do anything on the corner taken victoriously from the head by Jullien (1-0, 22nd). Not enough to impress the Mastiffs. Two minutes later, Yazici took advantage of a bad pass back from McGregor to serve Ikoné for the tying goal (1-1, 24th). And it was not over!

A chain of goals

Four minutes later, Bradaric got Celtic back on track with a penalty kick after hanging Frimpong. McGregor then made up for his blunder by transforming the sentence (2-1, 28th). Led at the break, LOSC was doing a bad deal as AC Milan led on their side against Sparta Prague. Upon returning from the locker room, the scenario was somewhat identical. Not a lot of actions but a series of goals. Timothy Weah equalized in the 71st minute by taking a cleared ball full axis following a free kick from Yazici, before Turnbull gave the advantage to the Bhoys in the 76th minute (3-2). A very bad operation in the end for Galtier’s men, Milan not having flinched against Sparta Prague.

In the other matches, José Mourinho’s Tottenham managed to take the lead of their group by winning at home against Antwerp thanks to Vinicius and Lo Celso. Already qualified before the kick-off tonight, the Leicester Foxes did the job against AEK Athens (2-0). Finally, the astonishing Austrians of Wolfsberger confirmed by beating Feyenoord (1-0). Suddenly, the Mastiffs are likely to pull a big chunk in the round of 16 (which will be played on February 18 and 25). Indeed, AS Roma, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Glasgow Rangers, Naples, Leicester, Villarreal or Tottenham, not to mention the third group of the Champions League transferred to the competition, will be their potential opponents in the next round.

Relive the film of the Celtic-Lille match

The results of the 18:55 matches

The results of the 9 p.m. matches

Group G

Leicester -AEK Athens: 2-0 (ünder, Barnes)

-AEK Athens: 2-0 (ünder, Barnes) Braga-Zorya: 2-0 (Hanna csc, Horta)

Leicester and Braga qualified

Group H

Celtic-Lille: 3-2 (Klimala, McGregor, Turnbull for Celtic; Ikoné, Weah for LOSC)

Sparta Prague-AC Milan: 0-1 (Hauge)

Lille and AC Milan qualified

Group I

Maccabi Tel Aviv -Sivasspor: 1-0 (Saborit)

-Sivasspor: 1-0 (Saborit) Villarreal-Qarabag: postponed (case of covid-19 among visitors)

Villarreal and Maccabi Tel-Aviv qualified

Group J

Ludogorets- LASK : 1-3 (Manu for Ludogorets; Wiesinger, Renner, Madsen for LASK)

: 1-3 (Manu for Ludogorets; Wiesinger, Renner, Madsen for LASK) Tottenham-Antwerp: 2-0 (Vinicius, Lo Celso)

Tottenham and Antwerp qualified

Group K

Dinamo Zagreb -CSKA Moscow: 3-1 (Gvardiol, Orsic, Kastrati for Dinamo; Bistrovic for CSKA))

-CSKA Moscow: 3-1 (Gvardiol, Orsic, Kastrati for Dinamo; Bistrovic for CSKA)) Wolfsberger AC-Feyenoord: 1-0 (Joveljic)

Dinamo Zagreb and Wolfsberger qualified

Group L

Hoffenheim -La Gantoise: 4-1 (Beier x2, Skov, Kramaric for Hoffenheim; Botaka for La Gantoise)

-La Gantoise: 4-1 (Beier x2, Skov, Kramaric for Hoffenheim; Botaka for La Gantoise) Slovan Liberec-Red Star Belgrade: 0-0

Hoffenheim and Red Star Belgrade qualified