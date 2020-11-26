Europa League: Lille scratch against AC Milan, Arsenal tames Molde thanks to Pépé

After their resounding victory in the first leg, LOSC suffered more at home against AC Milan. Led just after the break, the northern club showed character to equalize and hold the score until the end. In the other fixtures, Arsenal dominated Molde and Leicester conceded a draw after a crazy game in Braga.

Fourth day of the group stage of the Europa League this Thursday, with a first round of matches among which we found the clash between Lille and AC Milan. A shock as a revenge for the Italians, crushed 3-0 by the northern club during the trip to San Siro. Lille had the opportunity to almost validate his ticket for the rest of the competition in case of success. Christophe Galtier aligned in any case a competitive team with Yazici, author of the treble in the first leg, and David in attack. But the start of the match was complicated, with difficulty in turning the ball without losing it. Milan were not particularly more inspired, but managed to unfold better in midfield. The Lille pressing, and André more particularly, offered a golden ball for Yazici who rushed a little while shooting without framing (11th).

The LOSC returned the leather too quickly to the Milanese, the first raises were rarely good and this allowed the Italians to have control over the meeting. Lille was even a huge fright in the 24th minute. Botman lost the ball and gave Hauge a 3-1. The latter delayed too much before initiating the pass and Fonte managed to counter in extremis, in the area! Lille finally released a little offensively and put a little more intensity. David and Luiz Araujo tried their hand at hitting, the first was blocked, the second fell on Donnarumma. Yazici took the upper hand over Kjaer to the left of the area and centered hard in front of goal, but no one was on the line (40 ‘). Luiz Araujo once again alerted Donnarumma of a new well-whipped left strike (42nd).

Lille, picked cold, reacted well

Lille finished the first half well but started the second very badly. Tonali, of his camp, launched Rebic in depth. The Croatian deposited Fonte and crossed for Castillejo who only had to push the leather to the back of the net (0-1, 46 ‘). The LOSC was cold picked upon returning from the locker room. And he was struggling to find space in the Milan defense, while having to contain the accelerations against Rebic. Galtier decided to take out Yazici and Xeka for Ikoné and Soumaré on the hour mark to revive his team. And it worked instantly! Ikoné shifted Araujo whose center was controlled by David. Control enjoyed by Bamba, who shot and scored (1-1, 65th)!

Galtier then launched the former Marseillais Lihadji, in place of an interesting Luiz Araujo, to force the decision. Bamba had a new shooting opportunity but could not find the frame (75th). Lille suffered at the end of the game, and seemed physically lessened, while Milan finished strong, increasing the pressure. The score did not move (1-1), which leaves LOSC still leading the group with 8 points on the clock. In the group’s other match, Sparta Prague won 4-1 against Celtic and keeps the suspense going for the final two days. In the other meetings, note the victory of Arsenal on the lawn of Molde, with a nice goal from Nicolas Pepe, who has scored in his last three Europa League matches. Leicester had a crazy game against Braga which ended in a 3-3 snatch from the 95th thanks to a goal from Vardy. A game with twists and turns between Qarabag and Sivasspor, finally won by the Turkish club with a score of 3-2.

The results of the 18:55 matches

Group A:

CSKA Sofia 0-1 Young Boys Bern : Nsamé (34th) for the Young Boys

Group B:

Molde 0-3 Arsenal : Pépé (50th), Nelson (55th), Balogun (83rd) for Arsenal

Group G:

AEK Athens 0-3 Zorya Lugansk : Gromov (61st), Kabaev (75th), Yurchenko (85th sp) for Zorya

Braga 3-3 Leicester: Al Musrati (4th), Paulinho (24th), Fransergio (90th) for Braga; Barnes (9th), Thomas (78th, Vardy (90 + 5th) for Leicester

Group H:

Lille 1-1 AC Milan: Bamba (65th) for LOSC; Castillejo (46th) for AC Milan

Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic Glasgow: Hancko (27th), Julis (38th, 80th), Plavsic (90 + 4th) for Sparta; Edouard (15th) for Celtic

Group I:

Qarabag 2-3 Sivasspor : Zoubir (8th), Matic (51st) for Qarabag; Koné (40th sp, 79th), Kayode (59th) for Sivasspor

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-1 Villarreal: Pesic (47th) for Maccabi; Baena (45th) for Villarreal

Group J

Linz ASK 0-2 Royal Antwerp Refaelov (52nd), Gerkens (83rd) for Antwerp

Group K:

CSKA Moscow 0-0 Feyenoord

Wolfsberger 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb : Majer (61st), Petkovic (75th) for Zagreb

Group L:

Slovan Liberec 0-2 Hoffenheim : Baumgartner (77th), Kramaric (89th sp) for Hoffenheim

Ghent 0-2 Belgrade Red Star : Petrovic (1st), Milunovic (58th) for the Red Star