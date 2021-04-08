Europa League: Manchester United wins without shining in Granada, Arsenal hung by Slavia Prague

As part of the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Manchester United took an option on qualifying against Granada (2-0) but the English club did not shine. Arsenal were held in check by Salvia Prague (1-1). In Amsterdam, AS Rome reversed the trend against Ajax (1-2) while Villarreal disposed of Dinamo Zagreb (1-0) in Croatia.

After the quarter-finals first leg of the Champions League, with in particular the great victory of PSG in Munich on Wednesday evening (3-2), now place for those of the Europa League. On the lawn of its Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, Granada notably hosted Manchester United, one of the favorites of the competition. Faced with the great team of Diego Martinez led by Soldado, Ole Gunnar Solskjær could count on his executives like Pogba, Fernandes and Rashford. The start of the match was complicated for the Red Devils who had to face very pressing Rojiblancos. Despite everything, the visitors kept the ball with almost 70% of possession. And with a little patience, MU finally found the loophole.

On a superb opening from Maguire, Rashford carried out good control before concluding in front of Silva with his right foot (31st, 0-1). Manhandled in the first half, Manchester United did well at the break as Herrera found De Gea’s post (41st). The Spanish goalkeeper even saved his team in front of Kenedy (44th). More than vigilant, he still won in the second half (50th, 67th). Without De Gea, Manchester United would have taken the water. But thanks to him, MU held on and even won 2-0 thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (90th). In seven days, the Red Devils will have to finish the job but it will be necessary to show a better face.

AS Rome is stunning, Villarreal takes an option

Another English club still in the running, Arsenal had an appointment with Slavia Prague, striker of Rangers Steven Gerrard in the previous round, at the Emirates Stadium in London. Badly in recent times (3 unsuccessful matches in all competitions), the Gunners had to raise their heads at all costs against an unbeaten Czech team since … December 10! If Lacazette and Willian found the amounts in this match after the break, we had to wait until the end of the match to see Arsenal make the difference thanks to Pépé (86th, 1-0). But in the last seconds, Holes equalized for the visitors (90th + 4, 1-1) … A bad result for the Gunners who will absolutely have to score next week.

In the other meetings of the evening, Ajax Amsterdam and AS Roma crossed swords at the Johan Cruijff Arena. After Klaassen’s opener (39th), Tadic missed the break on the penalty after returning from the locker room (53rd). And the visitors took the opportunity to come back thanks to a free kick from Pellegrini and this big blunder from Scherpen in the cages (57th). And the Giallorossi even ended up winning with a goal from Ibanez (87th, 1-2)! Finally, Villarreal also won away from Dinamo Zagreb. Moreno scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot following a hand from former Stéphanois and Rennais Théophile-Catherine (1-0).

The results of the evening:

Ajax Amsterdam 1- 2 AS Rome : Klaassen (39th); Pellegrini (57th), Ibanez (87th)

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague: Pepe (86th); Holes (90th + 4)

Dinamo Zagreb 0- 1 Villarreal : Moreno (44th sp)

Granada 0-2 Manchester United : Rashford (31st), B. Fernandes (90th sp)