Europa League, MU: the confession of Paul Pogba on his penalty caused

If the match between Manchester United and AS Roma finally turned to the advantage of the Red Devils in the second half, they were led at the break (1-2) and with two goals conceded at home we could have believed the worst. . The equalizing goal signed Lorenzo Pellegrini (15th) was also scored on a penalty, caused by Paul Pogba.

After the meeting, the French midfielder joked about his fault at the microphone of BT Sport : “I don’t know how to tackle. Why should I tackle? I have to train more. I have to tackle without my arms. It’s unfortunate for me. But it does not matter. We are still confident. ”