Europa League: OM wins against Lokomotiv Moscow and will play in the Conference League play-offs, West Ham surprised by Zagreb

Thanks to its narrow success against Lokomotiv Moscow (1-0), the Marseille club will play in the Conference League play-offs. Surprised by Dinamo Zagreb on their lawn (0-1), West Ham qualified for the knockout stages.

This last day of the group stage of the Europa League was important for Olympique Marseille. Third in Group E with two points ahead of their evening opponent Lokomotiv Moscow, OM could validate their ticket for the Conference League in the event of success or a draw tonight at the Orange Vélodrome. To achieve this, Jorge Sampaoli aligned a 3-4-3 with the trio Ünder, De La Fuente, Milik in attack. For his part, Markus Gisdol opted for a 4-4-2 with the duo Smolov, Kamano at the forefront.

From the first minutes, Sampaoli’s men wanted to pack the match and put a lot of pace. Alerted to the left, De la Fuente crossed for Milik, whose acrobatic volley was blocked. The ball returned to Gerson in the area which did not fit his shot (7th). After ten interesting first minutes, the Olympians monopolized the leather but dithered in the truth zone. We had to wait half an hour of play to foresee an interesting Marseille opportunity.

OM finally tastes victory and goes to the Conference League

Well served in the box by Ûnder, Milik tried a pivot shot well captured by Khudyakov. Quite logically, OM opened the scoring five minutes later. On a corner hit by Ünder, Milik mischievously deflected the head and opened the scoring (1-0, 35 ‘). Just before the break, we saw the carbon copy of the first goal, but with a different outcome. Ünder kicked off a corner for Balerdi whose head passed (45th). When they returned from the locker room, OM narrowly missed the break. Alerted behind the defense by Ünder, Gerson alone against Khudyakov did not adjust his head enough (50th). Two minutes later, the Lokomotiv goalkeeper came out well in the feet of the Brazilian midfielder well launched by Milik. Subsequently, Sampaoli’s men retreated and the Russian formation tried to take advantage of it. On a counter, Marseille missed the second goal.

Rongier combined with Guendouzi and distilled an excellent cross for Gerson whose flat of the foot was deflected on the crossbar by Khudyakov well out (67th). At the end of the match, Olympique de Marseille evolved to ten following a second yellow received by Rongier (80th). Thanks to their first success in this group stage of the Europa League, OM validated their ticket for the Conference League play-offs. In the other matches of the evening, Dinamo Zagreb offered prestigious success by winning against West Ham (1-0). At the end of a match with many twists and turns, Celtic won the bet against Betis (3-2). Beaten by Ferencvaros (1-0), Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the round of 16.

The results of the 9 p.m. matches

Group E

Olympic Marseille 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow: Milik (35th) for OM

Lazio Rome 0-0 Galatasaray:

Group F

Ludogorets 0-0 Midtjylland:

Braga 1-1 Red Star Belgrade: Galeno (52nd, sp) for Braga; Katai (70th, sp) for the Red Star

Group G

Celtic Glasgow 3-2 Betis: Welsh (3rd), Henderson (72nd), Turnbull (77th, sp) for Celtic; Bain (69th, csc), Iglesias (72nd) for Betis

Ferencvaros 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Laidouni (81st) for Ferencvaros

Group H

Racing Genk 0-1 Rapid Vienna : Ljubicic (29th) for the Rapid

West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb : Orsic (4th) for Dinamo

