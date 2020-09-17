Europa League: Reims wins against Servette and advances to the third qualifying round

This Thursday evening, the Stade de Reims traveled to Geneva to challenge Servette in the Europa League (2nd qualifying round). And the team coached by David Guion started perfectly by opening the scoring in the 4th minute. After a lot of work on the left side, Kutesa, in all blows, served in withdrawal Valon Berisha who found the net (0-1). The Swiss team tried to react with Imeri (12th, 28th) and Cognat (17th).

The tone hardened and the two teams tried their luck. They also lacked precision and multiplied the approximations. But Reims retained their advantage at the break (0-1). Back from the locker room, the Servette attacked with Kyei (47th) and Imeri (50th). But the French club, with Rajkovic, remained solid and pushed to score the second goal with El Bilal Touré, whose strike was repelled by the opposing goalkeeper. Reims managed to hold on and won 1-0 in the end. The French team thus advance to the third qualifying round which will be played on September 24 against the Hungarians of MOL Fehérvár FC.