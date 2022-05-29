Europe defeats France for the organization of the Champions League final, the Premier League makes eyes at Ousmane Dembélé

The incidents in Saint-Denis have outraged the European press, two English clubs want to buy Ousmane Dembélé, Lukaku’s prepared comeback to Inter, find the latest information from the sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Europe outraged by the organization in Saint-Denis

The party at the Stade de France was marred by incidents that occurred just before the start of the match. Thousands of supporters were unable to enter the Stade de France in time, while some tried to force access to the stands. “The Farce Stadium” Write the Daily Star to criticize the French organization. Hundreds of supporters were gassed by French police to disperse the unrest. The English Tabloids then called French law enforcement “horrible“. “They ruined the party» can we read in the Daily Telegraph. The Spanish dailies, too, were indignant at the “chaos in Saint-Denis“. We also learn in the inside pages of Mundo Deportivo that many supporters had their belongings stolen by individuals who took advantage of the crowd movement.

Two Premier League clubs want to offer Ousmane Dembélé

Finally, Ousmane Dembélé is popular in England. The French can sign freely in the club he wishes, and according to Mundo Deportivo“Chelsea confident of signing Dembele“. The tricolor would find Thomas Tuchel, a coach who made him shine when he was in Dortmund. According to their information, Dembélé would have linked his future to the London club for months already. But beware Liverpool is also on the lookout. According Sport, the Reds are also in talks with the Barcelona player. The English club will reshape their attacking midfielder and believe that Dembélé is currently the best opportunity to seize in the transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku prepares a comeback at Inter

According to the Corriere Dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter this summer. The Belgian would pressure Chelsea to leave. Big Rom could take a pay cut but can only return to Inter on loan. Dybala’s future at Inter could also complicate his comeback. On the other hand, coach Inzaghi would have informed his management that he would prefer the Belgian to Joya because, with Dzeko who is getting old, he would need a tall and strong center forward. Italian journalists also explain that Lukaku could pack his bags at Tottenham if Kane leaves Spurs.