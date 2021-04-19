European press goes to war against Super League project

The European Super League project sets fire to the powders everywhere on the continent and nothing is going any more with Bayern Munich, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the last information of the European sports press.

Europe hits the mark for the Super League project

Since Sunday it is the big deal! The Super League project announced yesterday by twelve European clubs. This makes the front page of The team which title, almost ironically: ” the war of the rich “! ” Led by Juventus and Real Madrid, twelve major European clubs say they are ready to organize their own Continental Super League. PSG and Bayern Munich remain loyal to UEFA for the time being, but it is a project that has stirred up football in Europe. “And inevitably, all of Europe in football reacts to this announcement and it makes a lot of noise! Especially in England, where the Daily Mail placard on a black background, synonymous with mourning: ” Football is at war! »For his part, The Sun threatens the six English clubs who have given their approval to this new format: ” We will ban you! “Thunders the English tabloid! ” The Premier League, furious, will not approve the project. The shameless “Six” must therefore backtrack or leave. Threatens most of the British newspapers. For The Guardian : ” Football is in turmoil, the project of a new Super League is already doomed. UEFA and Premier League are angry », Summarizes the media.

Italy dissociates itself from Agnelli, Spain fears war

And obviously, this announcement goes around Europe. While Andrea Agnelli, the president of Juve, is at the origin of this project, Italy does not support it at all! Turin newspaper Tuttosport directly apostrophes President Bianconero and asks him: ” But you are crazy ? “For the daily:” The Super League is killing football. »For his part, the Corriere dello Sport indicates that ” the Super League and UEFA go to war. “” A legal battle is ready against the clubs wanting to secede. Heavy reprisals are planned “, Leaves fear the daily. The Gazzetta dello Sport There is also his tackle by doing in the play on words: ” A Super League? A great no, yes! “” Everyone is against this project », Summarizes the newspaper on pink paper. In Spain too, this news is causing a stir and as the announcement from his side Marca : ” football explodes After this reform project. While for AS : ” the war has only just begun »Between the clubs and the various football bodies. In Portugal, In Bola does a little more in the sobriety and indicates in its edition of the day that: ” twelve clubs announce the creation of a European Super League. In short, this project will still generate a lot of ink in the coming weeks …

Bayern Munich are sailing on sight

We are finishing this press tour in Germany where nothing is going well at Bayern Munich! Hans-Dieter Flick announced on Saturday that he wanted to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. After the elimination against PSG in the Champions League, the Bavarian coach wants to take up a new challenge but this does not happen internally. As indicated Bild in today’s edition: ” Bayern leaders attack Flick “, from now on. The club also reacted yesterday in a press release: ” FC Bayern disapprove of Hansi Flick’s one-sided communication and will, as agreed, continue discussions after the game against Mainz. »For his part Kicker comes back to ” the Flick case “. The reasons for the coach’s departure and how the German champions are preparing for his succession. It promises to be agitated on the other side of the Rhine …