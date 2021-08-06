Everton: AC Milan would have said no to James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez (30) still doesn’t know where he will play this season. Rafa Benitez, Everton’s new coach, is not counting on him and would have let him know. The Colombian international is therefore looking for a way out, and it seems that there is one that has already closed in front of him.

The Sun indicates that his agent, Jorge Mendes, would have tried to send him to Italy, on the side of AC Milan. For a time interested, the Rossoneri would have finally been discouraged by his salary claims, as well as his long list of injuries. At the end of his contract in June 2022, James Rodriguez had already rejected the idea of ​​a return to Real Madrid, despite the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as coach, saying it was “a closed cycle and it will not happen again. not.”