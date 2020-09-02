Everton: Allan and James Rodriguez will undergo their medical examination

Rather discreet since the start of the summer transfer window, Everton will accelerate in the coming hours. After completing the arrival of Niels Nkounkou, the club coached by Carlo Ancelotti is preparing to welcome two new recruits. Last weekend, the Italian press already revealed that an agreement had been reached for the transfer of Allan (29) with Napoli.

Sky Sports reveals this Wednesday that the Brazilian midfielder arrived in Liverpool to undergo the traditional medical examination. James Rodriguez has also flown to England and is expected to have his medical check-up later in the week. Everton would hope to finalize these two files within the next 48 hours.