Everton are preparing a big sweep

After having animated the market in the direction of arrivals, Everton is now looking to put a big sweep in the direction of departures!

Everton wowed everyone in the transfer market a few days ago. By welcoming James Rodriguez (28), Abdoulaye Doucouré (27) and Allan (29) in less than a week, the Toffees have revived the machine. And the victory obtained against Tottenham (1-0, 1st day of the Premier League) is there to prove it.

But the residents of Goodison Park do not have time to savor. By October 5, they must now seriously activate their degreasing operation, which, according to information from the Mirror this Wednesday, could concern very many players. And not the least.

Up to 8 players involved!

Among the most bankable are Italian international striker Moise Kean (20) and Super Eagle Alex Iwobi (24), two players who arrived barely a year ago, but who no longer seem to be part of the plans. by Carlo Ancelotti. In case of attractive offers, the door will be open to them. But they are not the only ones to be placed on the list of possible starters.

Sandro Ramirez (25), Yannick Bolasie (31) and Mo Besic (28), all three on loan last season, are asked to find new clubs. Theo Walcott (31), Gylfi Sigurdsson (31) and even Bernard (28) will also not be selected if acceptable proposals are presented. A vast sweep therefore, while waiting, perhaps, for a new arrival, in central defense, to definitely satisfy Ancelotti.