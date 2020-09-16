Home Sports football Everton are preparing a big sweep
Sportsfootball

Everton are preparing a big sweep

By kenyan

After having animated the market in the direction of arrivals, Everton is now looking to put a big sweep in the direction of departures!

Everton wowed everyone in the transfer market a few days ago. By welcoming James Rodriguez (28), Abdoulaye Doucouré (27) and Allan (29) in less than a week, the Toffees have revived the machine. And the victory obtained against Tottenham (1-0, 1st day of the Premier League) is there to prove it.

But the residents of Goodison Park do not have time to savor. By October 5, they must now seriously activate their degreasing operation, which, according to information from the Mirror this Wednesday, could concern very many players. And not the least.

Up to 8 players involved!

Among the most bankable are Italian international striker Moise Kean (20) and Super Eagle Alex Iwobi (24), two players who arrived barely a year ago, but who no longer seem to be part of the plans. by Carlo Ancelotti. In case of attractive offers, the door will be open to them. But they are not the only ones to be placed on the list of possible starters.

Sandro Ramirez (25), Yannick Bolasie (31) and Mo Besic (28), all three on loan last season, are asked to find new clubs. Theo Walcott (31), Gylfi Sigurdsson (31) and even Bernard (28) will also not be selected if acceptable proposals are presented. A vast sweep therefore, while waiting, perhaps, for a new arrival, in central defense, to definitely satisfy Ancelotti.

Related news

football

Aubameyang’s new Arsenal contract numbers

kenyan -
For several months, Arsenal fans have been waiting for only one thing: to see the extension of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally be acted. A...
Read more
football

Real Madrid prepare their offer for Kylian Mbappé

kenyan -
The Kylian Mbappé 2021 operation is launched on the side of Real Madrid. Ace gave his Monday and Tuesday headlines to the Paris SG...
Read more
football

Monaco tries the blow for Marcelo Brozovic

kenyan -
AS Monaco seem willing to afford a midfielder by October 5. The last track leads to Croatian Inter Milan Marcelo Brozovic. Florentino...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Atlético Madrid reportedly had Edinson Cavani on the phone

football kenyan -
Since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, Edinson Cavani has been announced to the four corners of Europe. From Benfica to Atlético...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta judges Gabriel’s debut

football kenyan -
Arsenal ideally launched its season in the Premier League with great success against Fulham (3-0). Transferred from LOSC for 26 million euros, Gabriel...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke