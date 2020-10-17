Everton: Carlo Ancelotti refuses to criticize Pickford’s performance

The Premier League always has some nice surprises in store for us. At the start of Matchday 5 of the Premier League, defending champion Liverpool moved onto the lawn of their biggest enemy Everton, for what had a good chance of being a most beautiful Mersey derby. And the least that can be said is that Premier League fans were spoiled this Saturday. With no less than two goals scored on each side, this match was not lacking in intensity, on the contrary. On an unchecked exit by Jordan Pickford, Virgil Van Dijk was injured and had to give up his place in the 11th minute of play without the referee giving the English goalkeeper a red card.

This did not fail to amaze many observers. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticize his goalkeeper. Asked at the microphone of BT Sport at the end of the meeting, the coach of the Toffees does not want in any case to incriminate his last bulwark which according to him made a good match in the same way as his partners. “We could win, draw or lose. I’m not talking about the result, the performance was good. I think Jordan had a good game, like the others. Good saves, he was focused on goal, a good performance. I’m not worried.”