Everton: Chelsea thinks of Lucas Digne

Thomas Tuchel wants reinforcement. Deprived of Ben Chilwell probably for the rest of the 2021-2022 season after the serious knee injury of the England international last November in the Champions League, Chelsea intends to go dig elsewhere to make the number to the left-back position for the next six months.

In this sense, the Blues would have targeted Lucas Digne (28), according to The Guardian. The French international with 43 caps enjoys a good popularity rating in England, where he has forged a solid reputation since 2018. But the former PSG player is no longer really in the odor of sanctity among the Toffees, where his relationship with Rafael Benitez would have deteriorated. Chelsea would therefore like to take the opportunity to welcome the one who has not walked the lawns of the Premier League since December 1 on loan until the end of the year.