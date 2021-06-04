Everton energized after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure

The departure of the Italian coach goes badly internally. So much so that some prestigious players would consider slamming the door this summer.

His departure was like a bomb. Contacted by Real Madrid at the end of last week, Carlo Ancelotti took to the chase to join Real Madrid on Tuesday. A sudden departure that caused a huge outcry in Everton. Because no one had seen anything coming to the Toffees. Worse, the Italian technician had met the sports director Marcel Brands last week to define the contours of the next season. Nothing therefore foreshadowed such a turnaround. Except a phone call from Florentino Pérez … Within the club on the banks of the Mersey, the Ancelotti episode goes badly. It must be said that the former PSG coach embodied an ambitious sporting project, with the desire to quickly compete in Europe.

At the same time, Ancelotti’s influence on Everton’s last summer transfer window was not denied. James Rodriguez and Allan and Doucouré have thus landed at Goodison Park thanks to the presence of the transalpine coach. This same Carlo Ancelotti was decisive in extra time for some players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Lucas Digne. So, inevitably, the departure of the Mister could cause collateral damage to the Toffees in the coming weeks. According to information from The Athletic, prestigious members of the workforce would question their future after this unfortunate episode.

Some players leave their future in doubt

Because for some, the presence of the Italian on the bench guaranteed a bright future, with the possibility of significantly strengthening the workforce from a qualitative point of view. Ancelotti’s departure therefore caused a shock wave for the players of the English club. In the first row of the dissatisfied, would be Richarlison and James Rodriguez. For the first city, the disappointment remains significant, because its extension was ratified following a discussion with broken sticks with the concerned. Very pragmatic in his communication with his players, Ancelotti had told the Brazilian international that he would not retain him at the end of next season.

As for the second, his coming to Everton had been described as a nice move. As we revealed to you in the past, the Colombian attacking midfielder landed free from Real Madrid last summer. A surprise transfer made possible by a certain Carlo Ancelotti … Without him, the former Monegasque would clearly think of flying to other skies this summer … It remains to be seen what strategy Calvert-Lewin and Lucas Digne will adopt for example. Two players who will play the Euro with their country, but who have initialed a new lease with the desire to touch the summits with the transalpine technician. More than ever, the summer promises to be hot for the management of the Toffees. The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti’s successor will play a decisive role in the future of several players. You miss only one being and everything is depopulated as the other would say …