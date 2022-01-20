Everton: Fabio Cannavaro among the contenders for the post of coach

Everton continue to audition coaches for their bench, having been vacant since the sacking of Rafael Benitez a few days ago. The Toffees are in a delicate situation in the standings and the choice of their new coach determines the rest of the season. The list of managers considered is long but the two favorites seem to be Wayne Rooney, currently mired in a more than complicated season with Derby County in the Championship and Franck Lampard, free since his ousting as Chelsea manager.

According to The Daily Mail, another big name in football would have been added to the list. That of Fabio Cannavaro. When we talk about the 2006 Italian world champion, coaching is not the first idea we have of him, but he has been training since 2014. However, none of his experiences were in Europe, since he mainly trained in China (13 matches in Saudi Arabia). Without a job since 2019, he remains a target considered by the management of Everton.