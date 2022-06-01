Everton: four Premier League cadors tear off Richarlison

After a difficult season on the pitch, Everton are not out of trouble. In the hard financially, the Toffees will not be able to resist the assaults for Richarlison.

Everton are breathing. For a long time, the Toffees fought to stay in the Premier League. But after flirting dangerously with the red line, the Liverpool club managed to save their skin by finishing in sixteenth place in the standings. The Blues, who do not want to relive such a scenario next season, will have to strengthen during the transfer window. A complicated mission since the club has accumulated losses of around 142 million euros according to The Sun. To fill them, selling the most highly rated elements, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, will be vital.

Beautiful people on Richarlison

Essential in the race to maintain as he found the net six times in the last nine games of the season, the Brazilian finished with a record of 11 goals and 5 assists in 33 matches in all competitions. Once again, he was consistent, having scored between 13 and 15 goals in the previous three exercises. It is therefore logical that he is the element of Everton with the highest odds this summer. He has been associated with FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But it is especially in the Premier League that his rating is higher. Manchester United, who want an attacking element following the departures of Lingard and Cavani, are interested. Tottenham too. According to The Sun, Chelsea have also checked their name in the event of the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the form of a loan. Also in London, Arsenal, which hopes to raise 70 million euros by selling its undesirables, wants to bet on the international auriverde. Under contract for another two years with Everton, the former Watford player expects everything this summer. This is what he confided to Skysports.

The Brazilian knows what he wants for his future

“When people talk to me about changing clubs, it’s a bit complicated, because of the history I have at Everton. Fans love me very much. And when there are these discussions about the change of club, I have the impression… that I have nothing to say. But I made myself understood at the board of directors, I spoke with Frank Lampard too. He knows what I want. So whatever happens it won’t bother me in the national team, it won’t be a problem at the World Cup. I am totally focused on football, so no matter where I am, I will play my football with joy..

He then added: “we’ll see… Let’s wait for this month. My focus here is on the national team now and expect this month, the discussion with my agents and the (Everton) board to see what they decide.. A departure seems more relevant than ever due to the financial problems encountered by the Toffees. A nice sale of Richarlison, bought for €40.5 million in 2018 from Watford, could help them replenish their coffers and move forward. The opportunity for the Brazilian to save his club again.