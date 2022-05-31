Everton: Frank Lampard sanctioned by the FA for his criticism of refereeing

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been fined 35,000 euros by the FA for criticizing the refereeing during the Mersey Derby against Liverpool in April. The Toffees had lost the game 2-0 and Lampard had been very critical of Stuart Attwell, the referee of the game, whom he accused of not giving his team an obvious penalty.

After the game, the FA asked the former Chelsea midfielder for an explanation of his statements and the regulatory committee eventually fined Lampard for breaching FA rule E3 on comments in the press. “The Everton boss made the comments after his match and denied that they constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee – or referees in general. — and/or bring the game into disrepute”explained the federation in its press release.

