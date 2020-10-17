Everton-Liverpool: the lines of the Mersey derby!

It’s derby day! At the stroke of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, when English referee Michael Oliver raises the whistle to his mouth, Goodison Park will be silent. The brick and iron case imagined by Archibald Leitch will remain, in this period of health crisis, closed to supporters. But there is no doubt that homes across Liverpool will vibrate to the rhythm of the derby. A fratricidal duel on the banks of the Mersey River which, finally this season, promises to be disputed. The main reason for this renewed enthusiasm? Everton have strengthened this summer and it is as leader of the Premier League (4 wins in 4 matches) that he receives the LFC Reds, humiliated by Aston Villa (7-2) before the international break.

Side Toffees, Carlo Ancelotti does not change a winning team. Pickford in goal, a defense made up of Captain Coleman, Mina and Keane and Frenchman Digne. An environment where we find Gomes and the two recruits Allan and Doucouré. In front, the Colombian prodigy James Rodriguez is aligned on the right, Richarlison on the left and the serial scorer Calvert-Lewin (9 goals in 6 matches) in tip. At the reigning English champion, Jürgen Klopp also relies on a 4-3-3, with Adrian in goal and a defense made up of Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk and Robertson. In the middle, we find Henderson, Fabinho and rookie Thiago. In front, it is the trio Salah, Firmino, Mané which begins.

Team compositions:

Everton: Pickford – Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne – Gomes, Allan, Doucouré – James, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Liverpool: Adrian – Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago – Salah, Firmino, Mané