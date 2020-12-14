Home Sports football Everton move in on loan from Dele Alli
Everton move in on loan from Dele Alli

By kenyan

This season, Tottenham are doing very well. Premier League leaders after 12 games, Spurs are more than in the title race, carried by a Kane-Son duo on fire. Jose Mourinho seems to have found his 11 type, in which Dele Alli does not appear. The English midfielder is the main victim of the situation, having only appeared 7 times in the white jersey.

So that he could be tempted by a departure towards new horizons to find some playing time. And according to the Daily Star, Everton would have understood. The Toffees, always on the lookout for big names, would like to step into the breach. They would have positioned themselves for a loan in the next winter transfer window. A way for Alli to regain his confidence and to get out of his torpor in North London.

