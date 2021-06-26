Everton: Rafael Benitez is expected to sign with the club next week

Rafael Benitez’s appointment as Everton’s head coach no longer in doubt, says Sky Sports. Without a club since his departure from Dalian Professional (Chinese Super League) last January, the former coach of Real Madrid, Chelsea FC and Liverpool will in all likelihood return to the Premier League next season.

The Spaniard has reportedly reached an agreement on the main points of his future contract with the Toffees and the formalization should take place next week. While Nuno Espirito Santo was also targeted, it is Benitez who will take over from the new Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti.