Everton: Richarlison injured and absent for several weeks

Hard blow for Rafael Benitez and the Toffees. Richarlison (24), one of Everton’s best players, will be sidelined for several weeks. The Brazilian international (32 capes, 10 goals) suffers from a tear in the calf, contracted during the defeat of the Mersey club on the lawn of Crystal Palace (1-3), Sunday during the 16th day of the Premier League .

” […] Further analysis revealed that the Brazilian suffered a torn calf. The 24-year-old, who has scored three league goals this season, should be absent for several weeks, ”said the statement released by Everton on Tuesday. The Toffees, who are going through a difficult period despite their recent victory against Arsenal, would have been happy without the bad news.

Find the Premier League rankings

ℹ️ | An injury update on Richarlison, Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman. – Everton (@Everton) December 14, 2021