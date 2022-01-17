Everton: Rudi Garcia among the tracks to replace Rafa Benitez

Saturday afternoon, Everton lost on the ground of the last of the championship at the time of kick-off, the Canaries of Norwich (2-1). This defeat was one too many for the management of the Toffees who decided to part ways with their coach, Rafael Benitez. The Spanish technician arrived at the club this summer after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. A successful former Liverpool manager, he arrived in a complex situation given the rivalry between the two clubs. A pitiful first part of the season got the better of his position as club coach (16th with 19 points after 19 days).

Replacing a manager during the season is not always easy, however Sky Sports announces that the management of Everton would have ticked six names to come and sit on their bench. The British daily quotes Rudi Garcia, the former Lyon coach without a club since leaving the Rhone club last May, Frank Lampard, Premier League legend who had a mixed time on the Chelsea bench, or Wayne Rooney, mired in a more than complicated season in the Championship for Derby County. Sky also quotes Graham Potter, the very good coach of Brighton, Roberto Martinez, current coach of Belgium and former manager of Everton (2013-2016) and finally Duncan Ferguson, assistant to Ancelotti then to Benitez who could act as interim until at the end of the season.