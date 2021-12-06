Everton sporting director resigns

Dutch sporting director Marcel Brands formalized his resignation from his post at Everton in a statement released by the club. Arrived at the Toffees in May 2018, the Batavian leader was under pressure from the supporters because of the bad period at the sporting level of the club, currently 16th in the Premier League with only 15 points taken in 14 league days.

“This decision took time and thought and was one of the most difficult to make in my career. The board and I agreed that there was a definite difference in the vision and direction of this great club and with that in mind the decision was made. I would like to thank all of the club members with whom I have worked closely over the past three and a half years ”, he added in the same press release.

