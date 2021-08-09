Exit voucher for M’Bala Nzola

Resumption thwarted for M’Bala Nzola (24 years old). The Angolan international striker returned to Italy after his leave and had to observe a fortnight due to a positive Covid-19 test. On his return to training at La Spezia, where his contract runs until June 2023, he logically fell behind the rest of Thiago Motta’s group.

The Aquile top scorer last season (11 goals) therefore trains separately with a club physical trainer to make up for lost time. During this time, his transfer window remains open. According to our information, he has a release voucher for this summer. Its rating is highest in Turkey in particular, where Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor and Besiktas follow it closely. In Serie A, Cagliari and Salernitana are also on the lookout.