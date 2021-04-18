HomeSportsfootballFA Cup: Leicester eliminate Southampton and join Chelsea in final
Sportsfootball

FA Cup: Leicester eliminate Southampton and join Chelsea in final

By kenyan

The poster for the FA Cup final, 2020-2021 edition, is now known: the Chelsea of ​​Thomas Tuchel, defender of Manchester City in the semi-final on Saturday (1-0), will be opposed to the Leicester of Brendan Rodgers, who defeated Southampton by the same score (1-0) this Sunday at Wembley in the other poster of this last square. The Foxes can thank Kelechi Iheanacho, the only scorer in this game in the 55th minute following a big rush from Jamie Vardy on the left side.

Two of the best teams of the 2020-2021 Premier League year will take to the Wembley lawn on May 15 to lift the oldest trophies in football. Chelsea, semi-finalist of the Champions League, are currently in 5th place in the English championship while Leicester occupy the last step of the podium. The appointment is made!

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke