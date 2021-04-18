FA Cup: Leicester eliminate Southampton and join Chelsea in final

The poster for the FA Cup final, 2020-2021 edition, is now known: the Chelsea of ​​Thomas Tuchel, defender of Manchester City in the semi-final on Saturday (1-0), will be opposed to the Leicester of Brendan Rodgers, who defeated Southampton by the same score (1-0) this Sunday at Wembley in the other poster of this last square. The Foxes can thank Kelechi Iheanacho, the only scorer in this game in the 55th minute following a big rush from Jamie Vardy on the left side.

Two of the best teams of the 2020-2021 Premier League year will take to the Wembley lawn on May 15 to lift the oldest trophies in football. Chelsea, semi-finalist of the Champions League, are currently in 5th place in the English championship while Leicester occupy the last step of the podium. The appointment is made!