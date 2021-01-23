FA Cup: Manchester City win on the wire against Cheltenham

On the occasion of the fourth round of the Cup, Cheltenham resident of the fourth division welcomed Manchester City to Whaddon Road. For this poster, Michael Duff lined up a 3-5-2 with the duo May, Lloyd in tip. City side, Pep Guardiola who had to do without the services of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker (injured) and Sergio Aguero (positive for Covid-19) opted for a 4-3-3 and notably established the young Harwood-Bellis and Doyle. In the hard, the Citizens got their first chance of the match before the hour mark with Gabriel Jesus whose strike flirted with the post (53rd).

Against all odds, Cheltenham opened the scoring six minutes later. On a long touch from Tozer, May emerged and deceived Steffen with his right foot (1-0, 59th). Back to the wall, Manchester City recovered late in the game and Foden equalized at close range (1-1, 81st). Three minutes later, Guardiola’s men took the advantage by Gabriel Jesus who closely deceived Griffiths (1-2, 84th). Thanks to this narrow success, Manchester City continued their journey in the Cup.