FA Cup: Southampton torpedo Bournemouth and goes into the last four

After 10 minutes, Bournemouth had a first scare, with a goal against his own camp from Cameron Carter-Vickers (11th), following a tumble from Kyle Walker-Peters in the back of Diego Rico, finally canceled for a offside position. A deadline only delayed, since Moussa Djenepo put the Saints in front before the break. Nathan Redmond, served by Walker-Peters at the center line, went up the field diagonally, and shifted Djenepo in the area to the left, who finished with a flat right foot towards the opposite (1-0, 37th). A goal in the form of liberation for the one who had not scored since a Premier League match against West Brom in October.

Then, Nathan Redmond took the break. After a touch on the left side, in his camp, the latter crossed the meadow, this time from left to right, before piercing the opposing goalkeeper with a cross strike in force (2-0, 45th + 1). In freewheeling, Southampton further accelerated, by Che Adams, before the latter was reported in an offside position (54th). And behind, Nathan Redmond, untenable this afternoon, sank the Cherries (3-0, 59th). Bournemouth, seventh in the Championship, had no illusions and Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men continued their way to the last four of the competition. The draw will take place tomorrow, after the other quarter-finals: Everton-Man City (6.30 p.m.), Chelsea-Sheffield United (tomorrow, 2.30 p.m.) and Leicester-Man United (tomorrow, 6 p.m.).