Fàbregas’ anecdote on Hazard and Conte

Arrived 2 years ago in the Principality, we can now easily consider Cesc Fàbregas as one of the managers of AS Monaco, whose workforce changes very regularly. Interviewed by the newspaper the team today, the 2010 world champion looks back on his great career. Between Arsenal of Arsène Wenger, Barça of Pep Guardiola and Chelsea of ​​Mourinho and Conte, the Spanish midfielder will have known many great coaches.

At the time when the current coach of Inter was officiating on the side of the Blues, Fàbregas had been surprised by the indications that the Italian technician had given to Eden Hazard. “One day, Conte said to us – I think it was (Eden) Hazard: ‘OK, you don’t want to defend. So score me two or three goals in every game. If you put them, you can do whatever you want. Otherwise, you’ll defend like everyone else. “”