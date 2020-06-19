Fair-Play is up to Marseille, but you can play in the Champions League

Olympique de Marseille will be able to play the next edition of the Champions League. This was confirmed by UEFA in a statement issued a few minutes ago, in which it detailed that the Marsellon group has breached the conciliation agreement it signed with the highest european football body in June 2019, but that it is not enough to sanction it without participating.

However the OM will have to pay a fine for skipping the rules of the agreement it signed with UEFA. The European Financial Control Award Chamber has decided to impose a penalty of EUR 3 million on it, in addition to retaining 15% of the revenue over the next two seasons. In addition, Marseille will only be able to register 23 players in the next three editions of the European Cup, when the limit is 25.

The team led by André Villas-Boas had directly certified their qualification for the top continent competitioni after finishing ligue 1 in second position. By accumulating losses of more than 70 million euros in the last quarter, Olympique de Marseille must add up to 60 million euros in the next market so as not to be threatened by the Financial Fair-Play.

As confirmed by the Chamber of Adjudication of Financial Control, “This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the rules of procedure governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Committee, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes“