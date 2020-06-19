Home Sports News football Fair-Play is up to Marseille, but you can play in the Champions...
Sports Newsfootball

Fair-Play is up to Marseille, but you can play in the Champions League

By kenyan

UEFA announced today that the Marsellés team will be able to contest the next edition of the European Cup but will be sanctioned for breaching the Fair-Play Financiero.

Olympique de Marseille will be able to play the next edition of the Champions League. This was confirmed by UEFA in a statement issued a few minutes ago, in which it detailed that the Marsellon group has breached the conciliation agreement it signed with the highest european football body in June 2019, but that it is not enough to sanction it without participating.

However the OM will have to pay a fine for skipping the rules of the agreement it signed with UEFA. The European Financial Control Award Chamber has decided to impose a penalty of EUR 3 million on it, in addition to retaining 15% of the revenue over the next two seasons. In addition, Marseille will only be able to register 23 players in the next three editions of the European Cup, when the limit is 25.

The team led by André Villas-Boas had directly certified their qualification for the top continent competitioni after finishing ligue 1 in second position. By accumulating losses of more than 70 million euros in the last quarter, Olympique de Marseille must add up to 60 million euros in the next market so as not to be threatened by the Financial Fair-Play.

As confirmed by the Chamber of Adjudication of Financial Control, “This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the rules of procedure governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Committee, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes

Related news

football

The Cup finals in France will be played on 24 and 31 July

kenyan -
PSG-Saint-Etienne (French Cup) and PSG-Lyon (League Cup) will be played on Friday and will be broadcast by France 2. They'll be played behind closed...
Read more
football

Transfer market Barca remain on the lookout for Juan Bernat but…

kenyan -
FC Barcelona want to bring competition to Jordi Alba on the left flank of the defence. With this in mind, the leaders of the...
Read more
football

Financial fair play: UEFA sanctions fell for OM

kenyan -
After UEFA announced the easing of financial fair play, European football's governing body did not spare the Phoenician club. But OM will still be...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz has made his choice

Kai Havertz was sparkling again against Cologne on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder is a source of desire and appears to have made...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Three Saint-Etienne players test positive for Covid-19

The French ensemble has not revealed the identities of the subjects, joined by two more members of the team's staff. They'll be quarantined for...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Man City: Pep Guardiola gives news of Eric Garcia

The promising 19-year-old Eric Garcia was named on Wednesday night against Arsenal for the third time this season. He was once again the author...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,486FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

News Laiza Maketso -
Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more

Court of Appeal declares Standard Gauge Railway contract illegal

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Court of Appeal has declared the entire Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) contract illegal after activist Okiya Omtata filed an apeal in the court. According...
Read more

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

News Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more

Government concern as COVID-19 cases rise by 117

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen further after 117 more people tested positive for the virus. Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said...
Read more

Governor Sonko’s message to young couples as he celebrates 21st marriage...

News Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko had a special message to young couples as he celebrated his 21st marriage anniversary with his wife Primrose. Mike...
Read more

President appoints Nancy Kabui Gathungu for Auditor General post

News Chuoyo Protus -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu as the replacement for the Auditor General post. The National Assembly will now vet Gathungu after...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke